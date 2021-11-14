UAE Golden Jubilee: 50% discount on traffic fines announced

Drivers can avail of the discounts from November 21 to December 31

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 3:52 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 5:05 PM

Ajman residents can get a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from November 21 to December 31 in a special offer that the police rolled out as part of the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Under this 40-day offer, motorists can also get their black points cancelled and their confiscated vehicles released.

Maj-Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, said the resolution applies to all traffic violations recorded before November 14. However, it doesn’t cover offences that are related to reckless driving that endangered the lives of others, and changing a vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence.

Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi said the decision was issued in time for the UAE’s 50th National Day and upon the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

“The decision aims to ease the financial burden on violators, considering the economic situation brought about by the pandemic. It also seeks to boost residents’ happiness ahead of National Day festivities,” the top officer said.

The Ajman Police are determined to develop their services to meet residents needs and ensure their satisfaction, he added.

He urged vehicle owners to pay their fines as soon as they can to avail of the discount, and avoid further violations for everyone’s safety.