UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines will help us clear our dues, say residents

The offer is valid until January 31, 2022

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 4:23 PM

Sharjah residents have hailed the recent announcement of a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines, saying it will help them settle their dues.

Ahmed Al Taweel, a Sharjah resident, said the discount is "one of the most amazing decisions" made by the Sharjah Police and the emirate's executive council.

The offer, which is valid from November 21, 2021 to January 31, 2022, will encourage motorists to settle their fines, he said.

"I owe Dh1,500 for various violations, including wrong parking, blocking the road, failing to maintain enough space and forgetting to fasten the seatbelt," Al Taweel said.

Anees Khan, a motorist who lives in another emirate, said he has three committed traffic violations that aren't classified as serious, but aren't included in the discount. The discount, he said, would have been helpful to settle his fine of Dh1,250.

Another motorist, Saju Kumar, said the discount is not only generous, but it will also incentivise offenders to pay off their dues.

"With such a discount percentage, offenders are encourages to pay their fines," he said. "But unfortunately, I committed one of the serious offences that are an exception to this offer."

Rashid Al Shamsi, another motorist, said he had committed violations in various emirates and was waiting for all of them to announce the offer to pay his dues.

"The Sharjah and Ajman discount offer news made my day," he said. "I'll be waiting for Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah to announce the discount, so that would clear all traffic fines on my licences and I'll be able to start a new life, free of violations of any kind."