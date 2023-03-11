Watch: UAE police pull drivers over, honour them for following traffic rules

Week-long celebration of global music organised by Brand Dubai is being held at five Metro stations from March 6-12
Police patrols roaming the streets of Abu Dhabi recently carried out a mission that many drivers weren't expecting.
When cops pull motorists over, it's usually because of a traffic violation or an emergency — but in this case, the emirate's patrols did the opposite: They stopped the drivers to hand them a reward.
As part of this year's Gulf Traffic Week, the Abu Dhabi Police's directorate of Traffic and Patrols started a campaign called 'Your life is safe'.
Under the initiative, which will run until March 12, Happiness Patrols hit the roads and observed drivers' behaviour. Those who are seen following regulations closely are pulled over and given a gift bag.
Here's a video shared by the Abu Dhabi Police:
This is not the first time traffic authorities are conducting such an initiative, though. The Dubai Police have also done similar campaigns in previous years.
"The honour comes as an incentive for all drivers who abide by traffic laws and regulations for their safety, the safety of their passengers, and other road users," said Lt Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi.
By rewarding good drivers, the police also hope they can present some role models for other motorists.
