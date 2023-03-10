Watch: Abu Dhabi Police highlight dangers of crossing road in non-designated areas

Authority urges residents to use footbridges and zebra crossings for their own safety

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 11:35 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday released a video on its social media platform demonstrating the dangers of residents crossing the road in non-designated areas.

The video shows a man hurriedly walking a busy road, at a roundabout. Just as he is about to reach the other side of the road, after crossing two lanes of the three-track road, a vehicle collides with him.

In another instance in the clip, two men are seen jaywalking on a busy road before they are hit by a pick-up truck.

In the past, residents have been urged to avoid jaywalking and not to cross the road at undesignated spots. They have been advised to use footbridges and zebra crossings for their own safety.

Jaywalking invites a fine of Dh400 as it poses danger to both the pedestrian as well road users.

