UAE: Philippine President Marcos thanks Sheikh Mohamed for immediate help sent to volcano eruption victims

The two leaders also talked about opportunities that can further develop relations between the UAE and the Philippines

AP file photo / Wam file photo

By WAM Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:00 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday received a phone call from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos expressed his appreciation for the swift assistance provided by the UAE to those affected by the Mayon Volcano eruption in the Southeast Asian country's Albay Province.

He commended the UAE's humanitarian initiatives and its approach to solidarity, strengthening international action in times of crisis, and providing urgent relief to countries and communities in times of need.

During the call, the two leaders discussed various areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines and explored opportunities to further develop bilateral relations.

They also talked about a number of regional and international developments.

