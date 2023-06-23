UAE: Philippine President Marcos thanks Sheikh Mohamed for immediate help sent to volcano eruption victims

Orders are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday received a phone call from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Marcos expressed his appreciation for the swift assistance provided by the UAE to those affected by the Mayon Volcano eruption in the Southeast Asian country's Albay Province.
He commended the UAE's humanitarian initiatives and its approach to solidarity, strengthening international action in times of crisis, and providing urgent relief to countries and communities in times of need.
During the call, the two leaders discussed various areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines and explored opportunities to further develop bilateral relations.
They also talked about a number of regional and international developments.
ALSO READ:
Orders are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals
Consul-general says the government has approved the plan to build a two-storey consular hall with a floor ground capacity of 400 people
Festival at Expo City is set to consolidate emirate's rise as a global hub for the gaming industry
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed lauded the remarkable progress in the construction of the temple, which will be made open to the public next year
It is common practice for Rulers of each of the emirates to pardon inmates during significant occasions
Sheikh Saud expresses his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society
The rescue mission is the second-of-its-kind; seven fishermen stranded in international waters between the Philippines and Indonesia were saved in November 2022
Residents can contact the authority's call centre around the clock with any observations or complaints about restaurants