Philippine President Marcos may be coming to Dubai this year

He recently received a written letter from the UAE President

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 2:28 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is hoping to fly to the UAE later this year for the UN climate summit COP28, which will be held at Expo City Dubai.

Marcos had received a written letter from the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inviting him to the major event where the most pressing environment issues will be discussed. COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12.

The Philippine president received the invite from the UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Al Zaabi.

“The ambassador came to see me beforehand, the day before, and we were talking about precisely COP28, I hope to be able to attend because climate change is a primordial issue when it comes to the Philippines. I hope that we’ll be able to attend,” Marcos told reporters in Manila.

Besides taking part in the summit, he said a visit to the UAE would also further strengthen bilateral relations.

“Beyond the Conference of Parties is that we also want to fortify our ties with the UAE,” Marcos said, acknowledging that thousands of Filipinos are living in the Emirates.

"They have been very welcoming. They have treated our people very well. They have protected them and they have allowed them to make a living in the UAE. So, that’s something that we hope to continue and even progress further,” the president said.

