UAE: New Year holiday announced for private sector

Private sector employees in the UAE will get a day off to celebrate the New Year.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that Saturday, January 1, 2022, would be a holiday for the private sector.
The country’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had earlier today announced that January 1 would be a day off for the government sector.
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend.
December 31 is a Friday this year. Since it’s still in 2021, the day would be an official holiday. Saturday, January 1, is a holiday as well. Because the new workweek takes effect from the New Year, Sunday, January 2, is a holiday, too.
That means government workers and some private sector employees will get three days off: December 31, January 1 and January 2.
