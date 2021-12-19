UAE: First public holiday for 2022 announced; residents to get long weekend for New Year

Long weekend for federal employees.
UAE Holidays3 weeks ago
UAE residents will begin New Year 2022 with a two-day break. If you count New Year's Eve, which is a Friday, that's a three-day break.
The country’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources officially announced the New Year holiday on Sunday.
According to the authority, Saturday, January 1, is an official holiday for federal government staff.
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend.
December 31 is a Friday this year. Since it’s still in 2021, the day would be an official holiday. Saturday, January 1, is a holiday as well. Because the new workweek takes effect from the New Year, Sunday, January 2, is a holiday, too.
That means government workers and some private sector employees will get three days off: December 31, January 1 and January 2.
