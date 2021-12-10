New UAE workweek: Residents start planning for longer weekends

Here's a takeaway from some top fitness classes around town.
Life and Living3 weeks ago
Employees across the UAE are already making plans to better invest their time during the longer weekends.
On Tuesday, the UAE made the groundbreaking announcement of adopting a 4.5-day workweek in the government sector starting from January 1, 2022, with aims to enhance well-being and boost work productivity.
In a first-of-its-kind move, Sharjah announced a 4-day workweek, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.
Hailing the new decisions, employees across the UAE are gearing up to welcome the new year with resolutions to thrive professionally and personally.
The 4-day workweek is a first of its kind in the world, reflecting the emirate’s futuristic vision centred on social well-being and cohesion as imperative for the development of societies.
The longer weekend will give me a chance to read more, dedicate time for my creative writing projects and expand my knowledge.
I will invest my time in pursuing my interests like studying data analysis and getting into fitness. The long weekend will also give me the opportunity to spend quality time with my son and family.
If the private sector adopts the new working week system, it would free up some time for me to spend with my family. I would take my children to the swimming pool where I train, plan short travel trips and have playdates. It would also allow me to socialise, expand my network and pursue my hobbies in sports.
As a mother of three, I barely get time for myself. I was grateful when my employer announced a 3-day weekend, which will allow me to pursue my hobbies again.
I will practice yoga, biking and hiking. I will also be able to organise my time better in socialising with my friends and bonding with my family, while working on my own professional development through training courses.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
Here's a takeaway from some top fitness classes around town.
Life and Living3 weeks ago
Around 2,000 workers auditioned in singing and dancing categories for the 10th edition of SmartIdol 2021.
Life and Living3 weeks ago
If you look happy, relaxed and chilled out, it is assumed that you do not have enough work.
Life and Living1 month ago
The best choice is often the simplest one - walking.
Life and Living1 month ago
Dr. Muhra Almuhairi tells us why she decided to pursue a full-time course at Harvard University at the age of 46.
Life and Living1 month ago
I never thought my family and I would actually live in a villa in Dubai.
Life and Living1 month ago
If you had to pick a favourite genre, what would it be?
Life and Living1 month ago
Or upgrade to Dh19k per night package?
Life and Living1 month ago