UAE: New longer weekend, shorter workweek announced across Emirates

The change will go into effect from January 1, 2022

Wam

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 11:09 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 3:16 PM

In line with the UAE’s vision and efforts to remain on top of international trends and continue making progress on global competitiveness indicators across all sectors, the governments of six emirates have adopted the UAE’s new workweek in local government sector.

The system will be implemented in all Federal government entities across the Emirates whereby the workweek will be from Monday to Thursday from January 2022, with Friday being a half day. Working hours for government employees will be from 7:30am to 3:30pm on Monday through Thursday, and until 12:00pm on Fridays.

Six emirates have announced the adoption of the new system from the new year, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah.

Sharjah, however, will transition into a four-day workweek from January 1, 2022, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

ALSO READ:

Government staff across the UAE, including those in Sharjah, will work for eight hours from 7.30am to 3.30pm through the week.

While those in Sharjah will have a day off on Fridays, their counterparts in other Emirates will work for 4.5 hours – from 7.30am to 12pm.

The roll-out of the system will, nevertheless, take into consideration government entities whose activities require alternative arrangements. Flexible and remote work system will remain in place in line with relevant directives and regulations.

(with inputs from WAM)