New UAE weekend: Flexible Friday timings, 4-day workweek for some private sector firms

10 companies that have announced shift to new workweek

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 12:12 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 12:54 PM

The UAE government recently adopted the world’s shortest workweek, which will see public sector employees enjoy a two-and-a-half-day weekend from the new year.

In Sharjah, the new weekend would be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while in the rest of the Emirates, Friday would be a working day till noon.

The move will help boost work-life balance and align the Emirates with global markets.

As far as the private sector is concerned, employers have been urged to “readjust employee weekly days off in a manner that fits the company activities and ensures competitiveness and success”.

Multiple companies have already announced a switch to the new weekend, with flexible timings announced for Fridays:

1. Galadari Brothers: It is among the first private sector firms in the UAE to adopt a new weekend. Starting January 1, 2022, Galadari Brothers Group employees will work Monday to Thursday from the office, with the option to work from home on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend at the company.

2. Danube Group: One of the largest private entities in the UAE, the group has adopted a Saturday-Sunday weekend. Employees will get a two-hour break to offer the Friday prayers.

3. Rouya Consultancy: It will adopt a 4-day workweek, with work hours from 9am to 7pm. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend, in line with Sharjah Government’s announcement.

4. Active DMC: The Dubai-based digital marketing and communication firm has been giving its employees a four-day working week since September.

5. Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group: Employees here will have a four-day office schedule, while Fridays will be work from home. They will get Saturday and Sunday as the new weekend.

6. Finance House: The Abu Dhabi-listed company has announced a transition to a four-and-a-half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend.

7. Flydubai: The Dubai-based budget carrier announced that it will follow the government’s decision, without elaborating.

8. Shakespeare Communications: The Dubai-based firm said that it will be revising working hours and days from January in line with the government announcement.

9. 360tf: The Dubai-based finance platform for global trade and export financing has also decided to shift weekends in line with the public sectors.

10. Lulu financial Holdings: The financial services provider said it will soon launch an internal study, to see how best the government’s workweek model can be adapted.