UAE: Nepali clerk wins Dh500,000 with Idealz instant cash, plans to secure children's future

For the last 15 years, the Abu Dhabi expat has been trying his luck with raffles and never won anything until recently

This past Eid Al Fitr, Idealz, a global money transfer operator part of Emirates Post Group, announced the winner of Dh500,000 cash in a collaborative raffle draw campaign hosted on Idealz.

Shambhu Kumar Mahto, a Nepali expat and Abu Dhabi-based clerk was the lucky winner. His name was drawn randomly by an official from Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments during a live draw event held at Dubai Outlet Mall and telecast on Sama Dubai TV.

For the past 15 years, Mahto has been trying his luck with raffles but has never won anything until now. While watching a live stream of the raffle draw event on the Idealz app, he saw his winning ticket being drawn, and his luck finally changed. A phone call later confirmed the news. He and his family was overjoyed as lady luck finally smiled upon them.

Accompanied by his wife and daughter, Mahto visited Idealz HQ in Box Park on Al Wasl Road to collect his prize.

“I’m very grateful to the Idealz and Instant Cash teams for launching this campaign. As for the road ahead, I plan on continuing to work as I have been for the past six years and instead of spending it now, I plan to invest this amount to secure my children’s future and maybe later, start a business that I can pass on to them”, he said.

Among others, this specific Dh500,000 cash campaign was a real crowd-pleaser given the multiple modes of entry available to the public. Anyone that used Instant Cash to send money anywhere in the world received a complimentary entry into the campaign, in addition to Idealz customers who purchased a Rosso Set for Dh20. To participate in current campaigns, visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz mobile app.

