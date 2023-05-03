UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket draw

Vice President orders authorities to provide them with adequate healthcare and shelter
An Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi won Dh15 million in Big Ticket raffle draw series 251.
Pradeep Kumar purchased his winning ticket number 048514 on April 13. However, show host Richard failed to reach him on the local phone number. But, Kumar had given an alternate Indian number too, which luckily rang, and the newest millionaire couldn’t actually express his joy as he was at an airport in the south Indian city of Chennai.
“Oh, yes, this is Pradeep Kumar,” he said when Richard broke the news about the unexpected grand prize.
“Are you sure? I can’t believe it. Really. This is very good news. Thanks.”
Recognising the famed voice of the show host, Kumar said: “I think this is Mr Richard. I am at Chennai airport. I can’t yell out. I am on my way to Abu Dhabi.”
Kumar will be sharing the prize money with his two other friends.
Separately, for the first time, Big Ticket is giving away 100 prizes to 100 lucky winners this month. Raffle draw series 252 to be held on June 3 will be for a grand prize of Dh20 million. Till May 31, tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
