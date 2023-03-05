UAE: Expat participating for first time wins Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw

The second prize of the night saw an Emirati national walk away with Dh1 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 6:39 AM Last updated: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 6:47 AM

At Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket Live Show this week, first-time participant Sam Heidaritorshizi was named the grand prize winner, and took home a whopping Dh15 million in prize money.

A resident of Dubai, the Turkish national moved to the UAE four years ago and is currently the Managing Director of a pharmaceutical company. Sam purchased his first-ever Big Ticket online by taking advantage of the buy-two-get-one-free promotion during the first week of February.

When Big Ticket’s representatives first tried to get a hold of Sam to tell him about his big win, his line was engaged thanks to the flood of phone calls he received from close friends, who wasted no time congratulating him. Overjoyed, Sam says he never expected to be named a winner despite continuously checking the Big Ticket website over the past week hoping to see his name: “Thank you, Big Ticket! You have changed my life!”

The second prize winner of the night, Emirati national Salim Albastaki, walked away with Dh1 million. The first-time winner, who has been purchasing tickets for the past 15 years, says he first found out about Big Ticket through an advertisement and was curious enough to try his luck. Grateful for his win, Salim says he will continue to purchase Big Tickets in hopes that he will one day be lucky enough to also take home the grand prize.

