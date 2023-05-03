UAE: Indian expat living in Qatar wins Dh1,000,000 in Mahzooz draw

Oil and gas supervisor, who is out in the sea for 6 weeks at a time, is the 8th winner of the 'guaranteed prize'

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 12:01 PM

Sumair, a 36-year-old Indian expat who lives in Qatar, is Mahzooz’s 41st millionaire and the recipient of the guaranteed weekly prize of Dh1,000,000. Mahzooz, the UAE’s weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest pay-outs, celebrates the new millionaire at its 126th draws held on Saturday 29th of April 2023.

Working at an offshore oil rig, the oil and gas supervisor is out in the sea for 6 weeks at a time. He will visit the UAE to receive his cheque in the next 10 days. Mahzooz will be releasing additional information on the winner at the moment of the cheque handover.

The same draws saw a total of 41 lucky winners sharing the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh4,878 each and 1,379 other winners matching three out of five numbers to receive Dh250 each.

