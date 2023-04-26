Dubai: German CEO wins $1 million in latest Duty Free draw

Two Indian expats to drive away luxury vehicles

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 2:55 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 2:58 PM

A CEO from Germany is the lucky winner of $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw, which was held on Wednesday at Dubai International Airport.

47-year-old Marc Briese is based in Seevetal and won the Millennium Millionaire Series 421 with ticket number 3982, which he purchased on April 8 on his way to Bangkok, Thailand.

Marc has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 8 years now and he works as a CEO for a logistic company in Hamburg, Germany. “Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I really appreciate this unexpected win,” he said. When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, ”I will buy a house and share some with my family.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation was made to a previous Finest Surprise Luxury car winner from Series 1836. Anis Ahmed, winner of a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0047 received the keys to his brand-new car from Dubai Duty Free officials.

After receiving the keys, Ahmed thanked Dubai Duty Free, "It was a pleasure to come to Dubai to meet the people behind my win."

After the presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Ajith Pushparajan, a 49- year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Selenite Grey) car, with ticket number 1300 in Finest Surprise Series 1837, which he purchased online on March 30.

Pushparanjan, who has been participating in the promotion for over 8 years, is a father of two and works as a sales coordinator for one of the companies in Jumeirah Lakes Tower. "I have been participating for a long time, and finally I won! Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free," he said.

Lastly, Mahesh Venkat, a 35- year-old Indian national based in Umm Al Quwain won a BMW R nineT Pure (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1023 in Finest Surprise Series 536 which he purchased online on April 5.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than 4 years, Venkat is a father of one and works as a production manager for a construction chemical company in Umm Al Quwain.

"Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for my first ever win, and I hope this won’t be the last. I will properly utilize the money that I will get once I sell this bike, and of course, I will continue to participate again and again."

