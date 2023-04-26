UAE: Barista wins Dh1-million Mahzooz prize; barber gets 1kg gold

Lucky expat, who is getting married soon, is not planning to quit his job at the coffee shop even after becoming an instant millionaire

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 12:58 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 1:02 PM

Bhutanese expat Tandin was busy serving coffee at a UAE shop — when his entry was picked in Mahzooz's raffle draw on Saturday. He won Dh1 million.

He didn't realise he had become a millionaire until his immediate supervisor called him to his office and informed him that he got the prize.

Tandin initially thought his supervisor was joking, but when he saw his friends congratulating him on their WhatsApp group chat and posting screenshots of his name from the live draw, he decided to check his Mahzooz account. To his shock, he saw a whopping Dh1 million in his account.

"I need to be very careful where I invest my money and consider many factors before making a decision because I am getting married soon and will be using some of my prize money for the wedding expenses.

"I may also make a few investments back home in Bhutan and help a few of my friends who have been supporting me during my time here in the UAE," said Tandin, who has been living in the country for five years now.

Barber gets golden prize

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi national living in Ras Al Khaimah, also won big during the 125th Mahzooz draw.

As part of Mahzooz's Golden Eid promotion, participants won various gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan, totalling 2kg of gold. Bikash became the first winner from Bangladesh to scoop up the 1kg gold prize.

Bikash works as a barber and has been a regular participant of Mahzooz since its inception. "I was overjoyed to learn that I am the lucky recipient of this much gold. This is a life-changing moment for me, and I feel thankful."

