UAE: Man from Bhutan takes Dh1 million, another gets 1kg gold in Mahzooz draw

The same raffle saw 838 participants collectively take home Dh1.4 million in prize money

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 11:52 AM Last updated: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM

In this week's Mahzooz Draw, Tandin from Bhutan won Dh1 million in a guaranteed raffle prize.

Bikash, another lucky winner, received 1kg gold with the raffle ID 32516626.

The same draw saw 838 participants collectively take home Dh1,404,500 in prize money.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 19 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 5, 30, 35, 43, 49 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh10,526 each. 818 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

