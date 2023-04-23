UAE: Man from Bhutan takes Dh1 million, another gets 1kg gold in Mahzooz draw

Eid Al Fitr in UAE is 'next level': Residents go all out with celebrations now that Covid is no longer a worry
Families have festivities and reunions planned throughout the holiday, with many driving across the Emirates to be with their loved ones
In this week's Mahzooz Draw, Tandin from Bhutan won Dh1 million in a guaranteed raffle prize.
Bikash, another lucky winner, received 1kg gold with the raffle ID 32516626.
The same draw saw 838 participants collectively take home Dh1,404,500 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 19 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 5, 30, 35, 43, 49 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh10,526 each. 818 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
Families have festivities and reunions planned throughout the holiday, with many driving across the Emirates to be with their loved ones
Through ‘Family Eid’ events, Dubai Culture sheds light on traditional Emirati lifestyles and culture
Also present on the festive occasion were Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum, other sheikhs, dignitaries and senior officials
The country's royals, top officials share light-hearted moments as they exchange greetings and warm wishes
The event aimed to bring joy and happiness to the children during the celebrations
The local authority urged the public to quickly report any food safety violation through the government call centre
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also present on the auspicious occasion
A melodious tune plays as the video shows some images that the Crown Prince has shared on Instagram earlier