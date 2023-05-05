UAE: Emirati, 3 Indian expats win Dh100,000 each in Big Ticket e-draw

Latest round of winners included a driver, a government employee, and an electrical technician

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 8:25 PM

During April, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw gave four customers the chance to win Dh100,000 each, every week. The latest round of winners included a driver, a government employee, and an electrical technician.

Indian national Lineesh Mekkottemal, who works as a driver in Dubai, has purchased his Big Ticket seven times along with ten friends. Lineesh said that he would send his portion of the cash prize back home to India. He vows to continue purchasing Big Tickets and has already bought his tickets as part of the May promotion.

Lineesh Mekkottemal

An Emirati national in Abu Dhabi, Sultan Alshehyari, was very happy when he received the news from Big Ticket’s representatives, as he was not expecting to win the e-draw prize. Sultan purchased his ticket from the Big Ticket website, taking advantage of the buy 2 get 2 free promotion, and selected the numbers of his winning ticket that matched his daughter’s birthday. The lucky Emirati winner plans to invest Dh100,000 in the stock market.

Sultan Alshehyari

Ajith Gopina, a resident of Dubai, works as an electrical technician and has been purchasing Big Tickets along with ten of his friends for the last six years. When asked about his plans for spending his share of the prize money, Ajith revealed that he intends to put the money aside for his daughter's future education expenses since she will be commencing her university studies soon. He also expressed his intention to continue buying Big Tickets in the future and encouraged others to persist in trying their luck and not lose hope.

Ajith Gopina

Satheesan Thazhathayin

Another Indian expat, living in the UAE, is the lucky fourth winner of the weekly e-draw.

Satheesan Thazhathayin purchased his lucky ticket online on April 27 and won the e-draw prize of Dh100,000 on May 1.

Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of May are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000 or one of 20 winners to take home Dh10,000 every week. The same ticket will give them a chance to win the grand prize of Dh20 million or one of the other seven life-changing cash prizes on 3rd June. Fans of Big Ticket have until 31st May to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

May weekly e-draw dates:

Promotion 1: 1st - 10th May & Draw Date – 11th May (Thursday)

Promotion 2: 11th - 17th May & Draw Date – 18th May (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 18th - 24th May & Draw Date – 25th May (Thursday)

Promotion 4: 25th - 31st May & Draw Date – 1st June (Thursday)

