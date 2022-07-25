UAE: Middle East's largest aquarium launches its first-ever summer camp

National Aquarium Abu Dhabi to open its doors until August 26 and include fantastic lineup of activities

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (TNA) is welcoming all the kids in Abu Dhabi during this long-school holiday for its first ever summer camp.

Kids aged five to 13- years old are invited to sign up for the emirate's newest summer camp to participate in a edutainment program that will include a combination of physical, engaging and brain-enriching activities.

The camp runs at the Middle East's largest aquarium on weekdays until August 26 and includes a fantastic line-up of activities to keep the youngsters engaged throughout their summer holiday.

Al Qana, one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic touristic and lifestyle destinations, offer children the opportunity to discover and learn fun, exciting skills. The kids will learn how to grow their own beans, observe tiny creatures under professional microscopes, and how to sort trash into recyclables and non-recyclables through fun games designed for kids, and much more.

Additionally, campers will get the chance to engage with the aquarium's resident animals and birds, detect garbage in a sea turtle's stomach, and receive an Animal Training 101 from the qualified animal trainers themselves.

The summer camp at The National Aquarium will have every young one excited and enthralled, with a range of engaging activities giving them a chance to meet new creatures, such as an aquarium scavenger hunt competitions designed to engage them with the natural world, arts and crafts contests for the animals in the Flooded Forest and learning how to fold their favorite animal in origami.

In the Microworld Discovery room, campers will have the opportunity to observe microorganisms under a microscope and discover a whole new world that is invisible to the naked eye.

