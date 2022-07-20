This homegrown roller skating spot in Dubai is a must-see summer attraction

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
We meet the popular Dubai-based restaurant's managing director, Waheed Abdul Hameed, to understand how they will benefit from the tie-up.
Zeeshaan Shah, a multi-award winning entrepreneur talks to Khaleej Times about property market in the emirate
Bageri Form is a Scandinavian-inspired bakery that has an open-style kitchen. Every guest that enters the bakery is greeted with the incredible aroma of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts. The cinnamon bun is one of the most popular items on their menu and this is how it’s made.
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Bhagirath Singh has taken miniature paintings to the next level, from drawing the Taj Mahal to writing names on a single grain of rice within minutes
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish