UAE: Over 17,000 students volunteer, learn AI programming at summer camps

Scouting tours, national identity enhancement part of enrichment programs over children's long holidays

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 4:06 PM

More than 17,700 public school students in the UAE are taking part in nationwide summer activities aimed at optimal utilisation of their long holidays.

These summer programs organised by the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) include enrichment and specialised activities, scouting tours, student scout programs, volunteer initiatives, national identity enhancement programs, environment and sustainability programs, sports, health, entertainment and healthy nutrition activities.

The activities are being implemented within five main areas, namely, advanced science and technology (STEAM), life skills, volunteering, health and fitness, culture and arts, and language.

According to authorities, the total number of participants has reached 17,730 students from all levels of education who joined the summer camps and activities. These camps are held in 26 centres nationwide.

The ESE has explained that these programs aim to achieve the optimal investment during the students’ long holiday period by through various programs that contribute to building pupils’ capabilities, refining their future skills and providing them with new skills.

These summer programs started in late June and will run until the end of August 2022. The activities are being organised in cooperation with 47 local partners, including the Dubai Police General Command, the Emirates Scouts Association, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Emirates International Aluminum Company, Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Sports Club, Al Ahli Youth Club, Dubai and Dubai Municipality.

UAE AI Summer Camp

Last month, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, announced that registration for the fourth UAE AI Summer Camp is now open until the beginning of August.

The Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications said it would organise the 4th AI Camp in partnership with the National Program of Artificial Intelligence and in cooperation with national entities and major international companies specialised in AI and programming areas.

The AI Camp aims to empower school and university students of all ages with artificial intelligence skills and practical knowledge, which will enable them to build a better future.

ALSO READ:

Al Olama pointed out that the UAE AI Summer Camp, in its fourth year, builds on the success story of its previous versions held over the past few years and supports efforts to consolidate the idea of adopting artificial intelligence in all aspects of the community.

“Enhancing future skills at a young age is essential to utilise artificial intelligence applications for future generations. These skills will encourage youth to increase their creativity to build an advanced digital infrastructure in the UAE and develop plans to ensure sustainability in digital development,” he said, adding that the AI Summer Camp provides an opportunity to design innovative solutions and learn about future thinking mechanisms, and will enhance the UAE’s efforts in preparing a well-educated generation capable of leading the future of these vital sectors.

The previous three years of the UAE AI summer camp saw broad participation from youth and school students, with more than 15,000 students from different academic levels participating in workshops to share and communicate best practices in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com