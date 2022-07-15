Top summer camps for children around the UAE

Here are four fun-filled summer camps for children to enjoy during the long school break

By CT Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 12:53 PM

ADVENTURE PARK BY EMAAR SUMMER CAMP

Dubai Hills Mall is inviting little ones for a full day of adventure filled with activities, from jump park, climbing wall, sky park, to cave maze and many more activities that include complimentary use of coloured reflector vests. Take a ride at the world’s fastest indoor roller coaster, the storm coaster with 1 single ride for 2.15 minutes. Minimum height should be 130cm.

When: Monday to Thursday, until September 1, excluding UAE Public Holidays

Where: Dubai Hills Mall – Adventure Park

Timings: 9:30am to 1:30pm

Age group: 7 to 14 years old

Maximum capacity: 50 kids per day

Prices: Dh299 – Adventure Pass; Dh399 – Adventure Pass inclusive of kid’s meal; Dh350 - Inclusive of one ride at The Storm Coaster; Dh450 – Adventure Pass inclusive of one ride at The Storm Coaster and a kid’s meal; Dh199 - Adult Pass; Dh399 - Package + Meal; Dh450 (Inclusive of meal and 1 ride at The Storm Coaster); Dh299 (Adult Pass with Meal) email adventureparkmanagers@emaar.ae

THE DUBAI MALL SUMMER CAMP

The world’s most visited retail and lifestyle destination is hosting an incredible line-up of activities this summer with plenty of surprises for families and little ones.

As part of The Dubai Mall Summer Camp, kids can experience Dubai’s most iconic attractions and be a part of an engaging, educational four-day ‘camp’ concept which takes them on a supervised, behind the scenes tour of all of the wonders and fun at the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. Kids can also enjoy a glass-bottom boat ride, engage in fish feeding, and access the Dubai Ice Rink, indoor children’s city KidZania and the world’s highest viewing observation, At the Top, Burj Khalifa over the course of four days.

Participants of the summer camp will also get access to PlayDXB for thrilling gaming sessions and a ticket to a movie at Reel Cinemas. A certificate of completion will be issued to participants at the end of the camp.

When: Monday to Thursday, until September 1 excluding UAE Public Holidays

Where: Dubai Mall - Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Age group: 7 to 14 years old. Kids aged 3 to 6 must be accompanied by an adult

Price: Dh599 for the package (4-day course); Dh699 for package with meal(4-day course); bookings and enquiries via enquiries@thedubaiaquarium.com

ICE RINK SKATING SUMMER CAMP

At Dubai Ice Rink, kids can learn a new skill this summer. Little ones can indulge in fun-filled activities including Skate Camp Rec and Skate Camp Footfall. Participants can get the chance to enjoy 45 minutes of free skating before or after their session.

When: Monday to Friday, until August 26, excluding UAE Public Holidays

Where: The Dubai Mall – Dubai Ice Rink

Timings: 10:15am – 11am &

11am – 11:45am

Age group: 7 years old and above

(3 to 6 years old children to be

accompanied by adults)

Prices: Package Dh899 (5-day course); bookings and enquiries via email academy@dubaiicerink.com

DIG IT AT THE SPRINGS SOUK

Kids between 3-10 can learn, play, and stay active with the Dig It crew at Spring Souk. Little ones can enjoy creative workshops, games, dancing, and crafts in a safe and comfortable environment. They can also get the chance to watch a movie every Tuesday at Reel Cinemas junior screen at Spring Souk.

When: Monday to Friday, August 26, excluding UAE Public Holidays

Where: The Springs Souk - Dig It

Timings: 9am to 1pm

Age group: 3 to 10 years old

Prices: Package Dh169 (1-day course) & Dh599 (5-day course) Bookings and enquiries via email enquiries@digitdubai.com or call +971 44384479 to confirm slot availability