UAE: New summer camp to help children memorise holy Quran

Six majlises will operate from Monday to Thursday

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM

The Majlis Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowment (Awqaf) has opened registration for a summer camp for children aged 7-11 to memorise the holy Quran. The programme will run until August 4.

According to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, the Al Mushrif and Al Bateen Majlises in Abu Dhabi city have been designated for the memorization of the Quran for male and female children, while the Falaj Hazaa and Al Tawiya majlises in Al Ain city, and the Madinat Zayed and Muhammad Al Falahi Al Yasi majlises for Quran memorization in the city of Al Dhafra.

Families wishing to register their children for the Quran memorization centres can do so online.

The six majlises will operate from Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 12pm.

Memorisation of Holy Quran Centres in Abu Dhabi

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments runs and supervises a number of Quran Memorisation Centres across the UAE.

Students at these centres learn Quran sciences, the rules of holy Quran recitation, the Prophet’s traditions, and the Islamic etiquette which contribute in strengthening the love of God, and His Messenger. The centres offer students with outstanding performance awards to encourage them to study and memorise the holy Quran.

Zayed Quran Memorisation Project

First launched in 1974 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan across the cities and regions of the UAE, the project is overseen by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments focusing its efforts on attracting students from all grade levels, as well as their parents to memorise portions from the holy Quran and attend religious lessons during summer holidays.

Regulation of Holy Quran Centres

Awqaf regulates the establishment of the holy Qur'an Memorisation Centres in the Emirate through the Religious Centres and Institutes Department which issues legal licences for those who want to set-up memorisation centres.

Categories of Memorisation of Holy Quran Centres

Permanent Centres: supervised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments across Abu Dhabi Emirate, they were first established during the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan under the Zayed Quran Memorisation Project.

Charitable Centres: The Quran memorisation centres established through donations.

Waqf Centres: The Quran memorisation centres set up through revenues from Islamic endowments.

