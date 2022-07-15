UAE summer break: Residents look for last minute, budget-friendly travel packages

All-inclusive deals begin from Dh1,919

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 10:35 AM

Residents begin vacation in full swing, as summer holidays for schools and the soaring heat kicks in.

However, several residents are still looking for travel packages don't burn a hole in one's pocket.

Travel agents have introduced packages starting at Dh1,919 to popular destinations like Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, among others.

These packages include accommodation, return tickets, visas, transfers, and tours.

Libin Varghese, director of sales and marketing, Rooh Tourism, says that they have been receiving inquiries on pricing and availability of packages.

“To cater to residents who want a memorable vacation and are left with no choice due to heavy price, we have formulated a package to Georgia in the last week of July.”

“This 4 days, 3 nights is a discounted package of Dh1,919 which includes two-way tickets, accommodation in a 3-star hotel, 4 days full sightseeing, all entrance fees, insurance, transfers, and many more,” Varghese added.

The group is scheduled to depart on July 30 and “slots are running out soon”.

The flight will be by Air Arabia from Abu Dhabi to Tbilisi.

Another travel aggregator, Subeesh U, sales manager, Tours On Board said that they receive nearly 50 inquiries every day for a budget-friendly vacation.

“We are working on a pocket-friendly summer package to Armenia, the Baltic region, Kazakhstan, and other countries.”

“Due to heavy demand, the prices have shot up,” said Subeesh.

He mentioned that residents are now preferring Kazakhstan. “The country has announced a 14-day visa-free entry for citizens of India, Iran and China, and people are reaching out to us for budgeting,” added Subheesh.

Aggregators are also working on more budget-friendly travel packages to other destinations in the month of August.

Parents' plight solved

Khaleej Times spoke to a few parents to understand the reason behind postponing their vacation.

“We had been planning our travel for a long time, but we were waiting for the right time to book the tickets,” said Shahbaz Shaikh Ali, a Pakistani expat residing in Dubai.

Ali had to plan for a vacation later during the end of August. “A few travel agents are charging about Dh3,000 to Dh4,000 for a 4-day, 3-night trip to Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan,” said Ali.

“My children, Tahir Shaikh Ali and Fatima Aliza, studying in Arab Unity School are keen on going for a vacation. So, I am still looking out for an option to take them.”

Merin Anthony has the same concern. “I had booked the tickets from Rooh tourism as it was the cheapest package available and the itinerary included everything that others had to offer,” Anthony said.

“We are scheduled to leave on July 30 for four days and my whole family is very excited,” added Anthony.

ALSO READ: