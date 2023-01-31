UAE: Man airlifted, rescued after quad biking accident in Sharjah

The injured reportedly had a back injury after his bike turned over in the desert

Image used for representational purposes only

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 7:40 AM

The National Search and Rescue Centre, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, rescued a 42-year-old man after his quad bike turned over while riding in the desert of Al Madam city.

A source said a report was received at Sharjah Police operations, stating that a person had an accident with his quad bike in Al Madam desert area in Sharjah, and had a back injury. The injured person was airlifted and rushed to Al Dhaid Hospital.

He added the site was checked by the auxiliary operational systems of the National Search and Rescue Centre.

