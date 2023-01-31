UAE: Man airlifted, rescued after quad biking accident in Sharjah

Here is how you can make your day extra special with the world's tallest greeting card
The National Search and Rescue Centre, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, rescued a 42-year-old man after his quad bike turned over while riding in the desert of Al Madam city.
A source said a report was received at Sharjah Police operations, stating that a person had an accident with his quad bike in Al Madam desert area in Sharjah, and had a back injury. The injured person was airlifted and rushed to Al Dhaid Hospital.
He added the site was checked by the auxiliary operational systems of the National Search and Rescue Centre.
ALSO READ:
Here is how you can make your day extra special with the world's tallest greeting card
Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some beyond recognition
The employer challenged the ruling to the appeals court, which upheld the verdict by the lower court
Can holders of the international permit drive in the UAE?
Dubai Crown Prince meets participants of the Dubai Leadership Camp
The city comprises four zones and includes housing for UAE citizens
It will mentor and support young talent towards aligning their individual skills and aptitudes with career paths in the climate space
Its stellar growth performance last year was primarily driven by the oil sector, as hydrocarbon GDP growth was 14.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2022