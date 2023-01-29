Dubai Police rescue inmate’s three children left alone at home for weeks

The mother had kept mum about the kids, fearing they would be separated

Sun 29 Jan 2023

A Dubai Police employee has stepped in to look after the three children of a female inmate after she expressed concern that they would be separated by social care institutions due to their age gaps. The inmate — whose case is pending in court — had not told the police about her children being home alone without electricity or water for weeks.

The police have vowed to take care of the children until the woman is released.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, said: "At first, the woman chose not to mention her children, but later opened up to our officers and expressed concern about the kids being left alone in their flat without water, electricity or a guardian.

"Waiting for her wage arrears, the widow had gone through financial distress and failed to pay the due rent and utility bills.”

Hoping that she would be released soon, she had left her children aged 9, 12, and 15 at home. She asked a friend to look after the children and visit them from time to time until her release.

In coordination with the Child Rights Protection Department of the Sharjah Social Services Department, the police ensured that the three children were not separated as per their mother's wish.

"The best solution was to find a foster family until the inmate’s release. A Dubai Police female employee stepped in to care for the children. Meanwhile, our Humanitarian Care Department ensured the three children receive monthly expense payments and settled all overdue rent and utility bills," Brig Julfar explained.

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the Women's Prison in Dubai, stressed that the Punitive and Correctional Establishments' objective is to help inmates start afresh by enrolling them in different rehabilitation, education, sports, cultural and religious programmes.

"Once the inmate told us that she had left her children alone at home, we immediately contacted the Child Rights Protection Department of the Sharjah Social Services Department,” the officer said.

Col. Al Zaabi confirmed that the three children are living together and are in regular contact with their mother.

