UAE: Man rescued after motorbike flips over several times in the desert

UAE's National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC, carried out a medical evacuation on Sunday in the desert of Al Ain. The authorities responded to a report filed by a friend of the injured, informing them about the accident.
The NSRC swiftly carried out the rescue and medical evacuation mission of the 27-year-old South African man. He was riding his bike in Bar Souihan in Al Ain city when he lost control and flipped over several times.
The authority posted a video on its social media platform showing how the officers conducted the air rescue. The biker had suffered fractures and was moved to Tawam Hospital in Ai Ain to receive appropriate medical treatment.
Last week, the NSRC rescued a man after his glider crashed in the desert city of Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi. The man had suffered serious injuries from the accident and was moved to a hospital immediately.
