UAE Mahzooz draw: Lebanese expat plans to use Dh-100,000 win to give mother 'comfortable lifestyle'

Two other expats, Salaheddine from Morocco, Marko from Serbia, took home the same amount as well, and plan to invest in real estate or buy vehicles for siblings

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:24 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:32 PM

The lives of three lucky winners took a turn for the better when they bagged Dh100,000 each at the 103rd Mahzooz Super Saturday Draws on November 19, 2022.

Tarek, Salaheddine, and Marko were the three raffle draw winners who collectively took home Dh300,000. All three winners shared how they would use their winnings to achieve meaningful goals.

"My mother has always worked so hard to offer me the best life she could afford," says Tarek, a Lebanese entrepreneur in Dubai. “Even though I'm still young, Mahzooz has allowed me to give her the gift of a comfortable lifestyle.” Tarek’s mother participates in Mahzooz regularly from Lebanon. Since she introduced him to Mahzooz, Tarek has participated a total of 15 times. The Lebanese expat was having dinner with his friend on the night of the draw when he received the email informing him of his big win. Tarek intends to donate a part of his win to charity as well.

Salaheddine, a 33-year-old Moroccan expat, says that winning with Mahzooz has helped him rediscover his belief in the power of possibilities. "In the four years that I've lived in Dubai, I've never participated in a single draw because I never believed in luck, only in the power of hard work. I took part in Mahzooz because I was delighted to know how the water bottles, we purchase to participate eventually go to a good cause", he says. He became a regular Mahzooz participant and purchases more than one bottle of water every week. He received an email from Mahzooz announcing his win on the night of the draw while he was out with his brother at a café. With the prize money, Salaheddine wants to buy a car for his brother who lives in Dubai and a bike for one of his brothers who lives in Morocco.

The third winner, Marko, is from Serbia and has big plans after his win. “I’ll use the winning money to partly invest in a property back home and to travel,” explains the 35-year-old interior designer. “I’m so thankful to Mahzooz for helping me acquire such a huge amount of money overnight,” Marko adds.

All three raffle draw winners said that they would continue participating in Mahzooz to bag the Dh10,000,000 top prize at both the Super Saturday Draws as well as the Fantastic Friday Draw.

