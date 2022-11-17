Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh100,000, plans to secure family's future

37 winners shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 10:03 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 10:08 PM

The latest Mahzooz draw on Saturday, November 12, has changed the lives of three UAE expats, allowing each to give back to the community.

Filipino expat, Jennifer, a 44-year-old call centre executive for a bank in the UAE, will now have the chance to guarantee her family's financial future back in the Philippines.

Jennifer is one of the three raffle prize winners of the 102nd Super Saturday Mahzooz draw and took home Dh100,000. She now plans to give back to the community and make sensible investments in her home town.

"I never feel like I'm wasting money because the Dh35 I pay to purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water goes to a worthwhile cause. Mahzooz has helped me today just as much as I like helping others." She encourages others to participate in Mahzooz, saying, "This money would help me continue my philanthropic activities”.

The Super Saturday draws, which took place on November 12, saw 1614 participants receive Dh21,550,550, of which three participants were the lucky recipients of the raffle draw prize of Dh100,000 each.

40-year-old Filipino expat Eleuterio, who was out grocery shopping with his wife during the Super Saturday draws, learned of his win from friends. Eleuterio, a manufacturing engineer by trade, has been taking part in Mahzooz every week, so when he learned that he had won Dh100,000 in the raffle draw, he was undoubtedly taken aback.

Eleuterio had previously won smaller prizes, but this was his first time winning a cash award. He plans to invest his prize money at home and contribute some of it to charity, just like his compatriot Jennifer.

Indian expat Mary, who shares Jennifer and Eleuterio's altruistic nature, participates consistently in Mahzooz to give back to charity. A 43-year-old accountant who has lived in the UAE since she was 13 has participated in Mahzooz only ten times. Nevertheless, she was lucky the 10th time around.

Mary will set aside a portion of her prize money for her daughter's higher education and give some to charity. She also wants to treat her friends to a special meal to celebrate her victory.

ALSO READ:

Mahzooz had announced earlier this week the launch of Fantastic Friday Epic Draw, a new draw that participants can enter at no additional cost yet stand a chance of winning an additional Dh10,000,000 by choosing a new set of favourite numbers.

To join Mahzooz, all participants need to do is register at www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Grand Draw requires participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the Super Saturday Raffle Draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.