UAE: Indian engineer who won Dh20-million Mahzooz jackpot plans to buy latest iPhone before anything else

Dalip, an Indian mechanical engineer, never thought he could ever have a whopping Dh20 million in his bank account — but then, Mahzooz happened.
"I couldn't have saved this much even if I had worked for a hundred years,” said the expat who works at a steel factory in Kuwait. He has been buying Mahzooz tickets since its first draw, hoping to win just Dh350 or Dh100,000. But on Saturday, when he was about to fall asleep, his life changed with an e-mail notification.
"I opened the mail, tapped on the app and found that all my numbers matched the winning digits,” said Dalip, who joined the game with the numbers 12, 24, 31, 39, 49.
“I couldn’t believe what I saw, and the whole night I was awake in shock,” he added.
The 48-year-old is now planning his retirement, along with the constrution of a mansion in his hometown of Himachal Pradesh in India. “But to start with, I will be buying the latest iPhone and travelling worldwide with my family,” Dalip said.
The expat — who flew to the UAE for the first time to claim his prize — promised his daughter and two sons a grand holiday in the country.
"Dubai is just the city of dreams, and my family will be coming here for the new year celebration,” said Dalip.
He also plans to buy an apartment in Dubai and get his family settled in the city. “I may also plan to put up a business here, and I will be able to pursue all of our aspirations."
Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, and managing operator of Mahzooz, said: “This was part of our latest promotion, which offered participants the chance to win Dh 20 million instead of the usual Dh 10 million and I am very happy that the promotion didn’t end before that top prize was claimed."
Dalip's win also confirms that Mahzooz’s popularity spans across borders, he added "He is among the thousands of winners who joined Mahzooz from other GCC countries and who collectively won close to Dh30 million."
