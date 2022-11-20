UAE: Over Dh2,000,000 split between 2,070 winners

Three expats from Morocco, Lebanon and Serbia also took home Dh100,000 each in the draw's 103rd edition

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 3:54 PM

Mahzooz’s 103rd draw has witnessed 2,070 participants take home Dh2,004,900 in total prize money. The draw so far has created 30 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years.

While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed, the draw saw as many as 53 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh18,868 each. 2,014 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Salaheddine from Morocco, Tarek from Lebanon, and Marko from Serbia.

Those who wish to participate in Mahzooz may do so by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday draws by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday grand draws requires participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the Super Saturday raffle draw, in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Friday epic draw requires participants to choose only 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000. Every bottle of water purchased is donated to those in need.

