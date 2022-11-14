UAE: Mahzooz announces new weekly draw with higher chance of winning Dh10 million

The 'Fantastic Friday Epic Draw' gives participants a greater probability of taking home the top prize since it involves selecting 6 out of 39 numbers only

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 1:53 PM

Mahzooz announces the launch of a new weekly draw to celebrate its second anniversary.

The 'Fantastic Friday Epic Draw' will be held every Friday at 8 pm starting November 18, 2022. This draw will offer participants an greater chance of winning a grand prize of Dh10 million, as they purchase a bottle of water for Dh35 to gain access to the Super Saturday Draws, held every Saturday at 9 pm.

This announcement comes as the top prize of Dh20 million was claimed by a lucky winner on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

While the Super Saturday Draws continue to feature the Grand Draw offering a top prize of Dh10 million, a second prize of Dh1 million and a third prize of Dh350, as well as the raffle draw offering three prizes totalling Dh300,000, the new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw presents a top prize of Dh10 million and excellent winning chances, as it requires the participants to select 6 out of 39 numbers only.

"We anticipate the new Fantastic Friday Draw to appeal to a significant portion of the rapidly expanding draw audience as it offers our customers an additional avenue to win another Dh10 million without having to buy an extra water bottle," says Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operators of Mahzooz.

“This comes in celebration of our 2nd anniversary, and in line with our commitment to constantly innovate our offering. We are eagerly waiting to crown our new millionaires and we hope that someone will hit the record-breaking Dh10 million top prize in the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw, and the Dh10 million in the Super Saturday Grand Draw. We take this opportunity to congratulate our latest winner of Dh20 million who claimed his prize this weekend," he added.

By purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 on mahzooz.ae or the app, participants can enter the draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

While Super Saturday Grand Draw requires participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers, the new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires only 6 numbers to be chosen out of 39.

Mahzooz is committed to changing people’s destiny by ushering them into the good life.