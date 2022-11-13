UAE: Dh20 million prize won at 102nd Mahzooz draw; 3 expats win Dh100,000 each

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate focuses on increasing investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems
Another lucky Mahzooz weekly draw participant won the top prize of Dh20 million on Saturday, November 12, 2022. With this new win, the total number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires jumps to 30.
A dedicated press event will be held to facilitate the top prize winner. Other winners, 1,614 in number, collectively took home Dh21,550,550 in prize money.
The second prize of Dh1 million was shared among 37 participants, each taking home Dh27,027. The third prize was won by 1,573 participants, who took home Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draw saw three expats share Dh300,000 among them. Mary from India, Eleuterio and Jennifer from the Philippines won Dh100,000 each.
In order to participate in Mahzooz, participants must register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for the chance of winning the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million or the third prize of Dh350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.
