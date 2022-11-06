Mahzooz Draw: Indian, Pakistani, British expats win Dh100,000 each

Twenty three participants matched four out of five numbers and secured Dh43,478 each

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 2:59 PM

Three lucky Mahzooz participants bagged Dh100,000 each, in the last weekly draw.

Anas from the UK, Muhammad from Pakistan, and Qadeer from India took the first prize home. Their winning raffle numbers were 23208857, 23038820 and 23136429 respectively.

Twenty three participants matched four out of five numbers and secured Dh43,478 each, sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000. The third prize of Dh350 each was won by 1,378 others who matched three out of five number.

The draw witnessed 1,404 participants take home Dh1,782,300 in total prize money.

The draw saw as many as 23 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of AED 1,000,000, securing AED 43,478 each.

The grand prize of Dh20,000,000 is still up for grabs for a limited time.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize, the second prize or the third prize.

They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

ALSO READ: