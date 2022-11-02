UAE: Delivery worker who lost job due to Covid wins Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw

After being unemployed and struggling with financial constraints for two years, Bangladeshi expat Shirajul is overjoyed to learn of his life-changing winnings

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 2:13 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 2:22 PM

As part of its centennial draw, Mahzooz welcomed new raffle draw winners on Saturday, October 29, including two expats from Bangladesh. As many as 38 people shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 in the draw that has created 29 multimillionaires over the past two years. They won Dh26,316 each after matching four out of five numbers.

Beside the other 1,608 winners who earned Dh350 each as the third prize, two expats originally from Bangladesh won Dh100,000 each in the weekly raffle draw.

The draw has experienced a considerable increase in engagement among Bangladeshi expats since its inception. With close to 3000 winners awarded collectively over Dh4 million, Bangladesh had the fifth-highest participation rate in Mahzooz. In a fortunate turn of events, the two Bangladeshi expats who each won Dh100,000 in the 100th raffle draw will be able to enjoy their enormous win during the India-Bangladesh T20 cricket match.

Shirajul, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi delivery worker who had previously resided briefly in the UAE from 2008 to 2011, relocated from Qatar to Fujairah lately.

"Considering that I have only participated in Mahzooz a total of 10 times, I was shocked to learn that I had won. I lost my job due to the pandemic two years ago, so I was facing a lot of financial constraints. I am sure this windfall will significantly improve my life." Shirajul, who is overjoyed to have won something for the first time in his life, declares, "I'll use this money to travel to Nepal and the Maldives with my family".

'I was starting to lose faith'

Rajibul, a 38-year-old mechanical engineer who has been living in the UAE for the past 14 years, had begun to lose hope of winning, as he had participated numerous times in the draw. However, his patience has now paid off; upon receiving a phone call, Rajibul immediately logged into his Mahzooz account and saw he was rewarded with Dh100,000.

"I've been participating in Mahzooz regularly, and I was starting to lose faith, but I was delighted when I received the great news from Mahzooz. My efforts have finally paid off”, he commented.

To participate in Mahzooz, participants need to register at www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. Participants are eligible for one-line entry into the grand draw for the top prize of Dh20,000,000 (for a limited period), the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350 for each bottle purchased. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw; in which three lucky winners will each receive Dh100,000.

ALSO READ: