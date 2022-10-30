UAE: Over Dh1.8 million split amongst 1,649 winners in Mahzooz's 100th draw

The draw has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 2:21 PM

Just like its previous draws, Mahzooz’s 100th draw has also changed the fortunes of many participants. Although the top prize of Dh20 million, recently added in celebration of the 100th draw milestone, was not claimed this week, the centennial draw witnessed 1,649 participants take home Dh1,862,800 in total prize money. Operated by EWings, Mahzooz has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years.

The draw saw as many as 38 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh 1,000,000, securing Dh 26,316 each. 1,608 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh 350 each.

The weekly raffle draw also saw three participants share Dh 300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh 100,000 each were Shirajul and Rajibul from Bangladesh, and Saban from India.

The grand prize of Dh 20,000,000 is still up for grabs for a limited time. To participate in Mahzooz, entrants must register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win either the top prize, the second prize or the third prize.

They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each. Every bottle of water purchased will hydrate those in need.

