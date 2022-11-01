Video: 'Bicycle man' goes viral for his great Dubai dream; gets free raffle tickets

Emirates Draw found the man from the viral TikTok video and offered him a chance to win big

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 3:49 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:32 PM

Shebaz Ahmed, a Pakistani expat who went viral earlier this year, named his daughter Queen Elizabeth.

“My life changed after the birth of my daughter,” he said.

Shebaz shot to overnight fame on social media when a video about him went viral on TikTok. The video shows him waiting at a traffic signal with his bicycle with the catchy phrase ‘One day, I will be a big man’ written behind it.

Hailing from Multan in Pakistan, Shebaz came to the UAE in February this year for a better life, and started working as a freelance electrician. Before getting the popular basket-laden bicycle, he walked around Deira for work.

“I got my bicycle four months back, and the moment I got it, I wrote the phrase,” said Shebaz.

“Many shot my videos and uploaded it on their social media. Emirates Draw noticed this video and launched a hunt to locate me,” said Shebaz.

Emirates Draw had announced their support to bring his ‘one day’ closer than ever and urged the community to help locate Shebaz.

They found the 'Bicycle Man’ and invited him to attend the Friday live game, where he was given 36 free tickets amounting to Dh540 in hopes of transforming his life and getting him one step closer to his dream!

“I was parking my vehicle near Al Mamzar beach. A lady approached me and informed me that the people at the Draw are looking for me to help me get closer to my dream,” said the Pakistani expat.

Receiving both news on the same day boosted his spirits. “I got the news of being a father to a girl at the same time, I received the call same time from the Emirates Draw.”

Surely, my hopes have been strengthened with the girl’s birth and getting tickets for the Draw simultaneously. "God’s plan is far better," said Shebaz.

The Pakistani expat hasn’t participated in the draw yet and is waiting for his bank account to be created. “I haven’t decided on the numbers to pick at the draw, but whichever number I pick, it will surely be related to my daughter,” said Shebaz.

Having completed a Diploma in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery, Shebaz worked as a practitioner back in his native place with his father. “I have good knowledge about holistic medicines, there are a couple of things I would like to start if I win at the Draw."

Shebaz is willing to start the business of holistic medicine after getting the medical license as the UAE government approves it and work for the betterment of his "family, friends, and humanity irrespective of colour, ethnicity, language, etc."

Speaking about his UAE dream, he said, “Dubai is a dream city for millions, and their dreams are fulfilled here. People come here for a good life, and so am I. The leaders of the country believe in helping millions around the world. They are my inspiration, and I want to follow their path when I grow big,”

“If I don’t get to win at the draw, I will make it happen one day,” concluded Shebaz.

