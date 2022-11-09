UAE: Pakistani tailor wins Mahzooz prize, plans to spend on driving lessons first

Other winners include an Indian stationery salesman and a British IT professional, who each took home the same amount

Three lucky winners took home Dh100,000 each in the 101st Mahzooz weekly draw. The expats - Anas from the UK, Muhammad from Pakistan, and Qadeer from India - won the weekly raffle draw that took place on Saturday, November 5 at the Mahzooz studios.

The second prize of Dh1 million was shared among 23 other winners, each receiving Dh43,478 each. This edition of the draw saw Dh1.7 million being distributed to 1,404 winners, even as the limited time top prize of Dh20 million is still waiting to be claimed.

Muhammad from Pakistan

Muhammad, a 35-year-old tailor from Pakistan who has been living in the UAE for eight years, is overjoyed with his Dh100,000 prize. He found out about his win through his friends, who gave him the news while he was preparing dinner on Saturday. “Because of my victory, more of my friends and family are inspired to take part in Mahzooz,” he says. He plans on treating himself to the latest smartphone and taking driving lessons to improve his employment prospects.

Anas from UK

Anas, a 56-year-old IT professional from the UK, has been living in the UAE for three years. His first reaction to his win was disbelief. "I received an email notification from Mahzooz that I had won while I was out. Immediately, I checked my Mahzooz account, and I was absolutely thrilled. I was speechless with joy when I discovered I had won." Anas, a passionate equestrian, welcomes the timely win as cost of living increases. He would like to buy his wife a present and get a new car for himself with his win. “Participate and have fun," he says. "Learn to relax and keep your calm. One needs to take chances to be able to win”.

Qadeer from India

Indian expat Qadeer believes that his victory is an answer to his prayers. Qadeer, 40, has lived in the UAE for almost three decades and is currently working as a sales representative for a stationary store in Dubai. He is a regular participant of Mahzooz. He received word of his win from his sister, also a regular participant in the draw, as he returned from his night-time walk. After buying himself a smartphone, he plans to donate part of his win to charity.

To join Mahzooz, all participants need to do is register at www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. Participants are eligible for one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance of winning the top prize of Dh20 million (for a limited period), the second prize of Dh1 million or the third prize of Dh350 for each bottle purchased. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.

