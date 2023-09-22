UAE issues advisory to citizens in Philippines due to volcanic fog

The new model is scheduled to be launched on Friday, but hundreds thronged the store the night before release
The UAE embassy in Manila has issued an advisory to its citizens in the Philippines on Friday.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform citizens residing in the Asian country.
This comes after volcanic fog was detected from 'Taal' in Manila.
The mission by the UAE has asked people to follow the safety instructions issued by the Philippines.
In case of an emergency, citizens are advised to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444, and to register to the Tawajodi service.
