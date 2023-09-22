UAE issues advisory to citizens in New Zealand after floods

The route, which also includes a 6,740-foot peak, is famous among thrill-seekers
The UAE Embassy in Wellington has issued an advisory to citizens in New Zealand.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to post an advisory. The notice said: "The UAE Embassy in Wellington calls upon the citizens of the country in New Zealand to exercise caution due to floods in the Gore and Queenstown areas."
The mission even asked UAE citizens in New Zealand to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.
They have also provided numbers to contact in cases of emergency. They are: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
