UAE: Indian nurse wins Dh20 million with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, plans to donate to charity

Lovesy Mole Achamma, a resident of the Emirates for 21 years, is currently employed at a hospital in the capital

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 11:27 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 11:34 AM

Indian national Lovesy Mole Achamma has been named the lucky winner who took home the Dh20 million grand prize in the latest Big Ticket Live draw on Saturday. Lovesy is a registered nurse at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

She has lived in the UAE for 21 years and resides in the capital with her family. According to the nurse, her husband purchased Big Ticket cash prize tickets every month, and she only bought her tickets at the in-store counter at Abu Dhabi International Airport when travelling.

She plans to split the prize money with her brother-in-law and intends to donate some of her winnings to charity. She will also keep a portion of the windfall for her children’s higher education.

Her two children are currently studying at a university in India. At the time of her win, Lovesy’s husband was back home enrolling their daughter, who is set to begin her studies this year.

During Saturday's draw, Indian nationals Alex Kuruvilla won the second prize of Dh100,000, Najeeb Abdulla Ambalath Veettil won Dh70,000 and Bangladeshi expat Yasmin Akhter won Dh60,000. The 5th position winner was also an Indian expat, Firoz Puthiyakovilakam, who pocketed Dh50,000.

Pakistan national, Yasir Hussain, won a Ranger Rover in the Dream Car category.

For the month of June, one lucky individual will be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on July 3, while seven others will also take home guaranteed cash prizes.

A second prize amount of Dh100,000 will be announced, as well as a third prize amount of Dh70,000, fourth prize of Dh60,000, fifth prize of Dh50,000, sixth prize of Dh30,000, seventh prize of Dh20,000 and eighth prize of Dh20,000.

Moreover, customers of Big Ticket will automatically participate in a weekly electronic draw for a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000 or one of 20 winners to take home Dh10,000 every week, bringing the total number of winners for the month of June to 100.

