UAE: How expat who won Dh500,000 in Idealz draw plans to spend the money

The draw was held live last Eid Al Fitr at Dubai Outlet Mall and telecast on Sama Dubai TV

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Winning a whopping Dh500,000 is a life-changing event but the windfall will not affect the “simple lifestyle” that the Nepalese winner, who works as a clerk for a company in Abu Dhabi, is used to.

“I will not spend the amount to buy anything. Instead I will save it to secure my children’s future and maybe later start a business that I can pass on to them,” Shambhu Kumar Mahto told Khaleej Times, adding: “I like to work so I don’t plan on leaving my job. I will continue to work as I have for the past six years.”

Mahto won in the draw organised by Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ online platform, and Instant Cash, a global money transfer operator which is part of Emirates Post Group. The draw was held live last Eid Al Fitr at Dubai Outlet Mall and telecast on Sama Dubai TV.

Being prudent

Mahto, who first came to the UAE in 2004, is now a father of three (two girls and a boy). Being prudent with the huge amount of money he won means he is not buying any major or luxury items from his winnings but instead will continue to have the same “humble way of life” with his wife and kids.

“I have been trying my luck in raffles for the past 15 years but have never won anything. Luck was on my side last Eid Al Fitr and I won the life-changing amount of Dh500,000 in cash, thanks to Idealz and Instant Cash,” Mahto shared.

He said: “Overall it was an exciting winning experience for me and my family as they were also there along with me to receive the prize at the Idealz headquarters.”

“I’m very grateful to Idealz and Instant Cash teams for launching the campaign. Idealz is a unique ‘shop and win’ e-commerce platform where you can shop online and get a chance to win. There are realistic chances to win. There’s also a huge variety of prizes for very reasonable entry prices, such as a car for only Dh5 or Dh1 million for Dh50. I got lucky winning Dh500,000 in cash,” Mahto added.

