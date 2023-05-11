UAE: How expat who won Dh500,000 in Idealz draw plans to spend the money

From LOL being outdated to same emojis meaning different things: 5 hilarious ways chatting has evolved
Team KT decided to ask Gen Z about the latest chat lingo. Here are some of the hilarious answers we got
Winning a whopping Dh500,000 is a life-changing event but the windfall will not affect the “simple lifestyle” that the Nepalese winner, who works as a clerk for a company in Abu Dhabi, is used to.
“I will not spend the amount to buy anything. Instead I will save it to secure my children’s future and maybe later start a business that I can pass on to them,” Shambhu Kumar Mahto told Khaleej Times, adding: “I like to work so I don’t plan on leaving my job. I will continue to work as I have for the past six years.”
Mahto won in the draw organised by Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ online platform, and Instant Cash, a global money transfer operator which is part of Emirates Post Group. The draw was held live last Eid Al Fitr at Dubai Outlet Mall and telecast on Sama Dubai TV.
Mahto, who first came to the UAE in 2004, is now a father of three (two girls and a boy). Being prudent with the huge amount of money he won means he is not buying any major or luxury items from his winnings but instead will continue to have the same “humble way of life” with his wife and kids.
“I have been trying my luck in raffles for the past 15 years but have never won anything. Luck was on my side last Eid Al Fitr and I won the life-changing amount of Dh500,000 in cash, thanks to Idealz and Instant Cash,” Mahto shared.
He said: “Overall it was an exciting winning experience for me and my family as they were also there along with me to receive the prize at the Idealz headquarters.”
“I’m very grateful to Idealz and Instant Cash teams for launching the campaign. Idealz is a unique ‘shop and win’ e-commerce platform where you can shop online and get a chance to win. There are realistic chances to win. There’s also a huge variety of prizes for very reasonable entry prices, such as a car for only Dh5 or Dh1 million for Dh50. I got lucky winning Dh500,000 in cash,” Mahto added.
ALSO READ:
Team KT decided to ask Gen Z about the latest chat lingo. Here are some of the hilarious answers we got
First varieties that arrive in the UAE are Sindhri, Almas and Dusehri from the Sindh province and other varieties will arrive from the Punjab province
With the new platform, tenants will be able to spread their rent payments over 12 months
The projects will feature integrated services, as well as amenities and leisure facilities
The report surveyed 32,000 respondents in 28 countries and found that there is unshakable trust in the country
Dr Gargash noted that while the initial stages of Covid-19 were challenging, the country was guided through the difficult period by the astute leadership
He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
The adventure-loving firefighter, Corporal Omar Al Ketbi, was martyred at 29 after responding to 800 blazes