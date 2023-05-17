UAE: Expat wins 10 years' salary in money exchange centre's raffle draw

Al Fardan Exchange also gave away a Nissan Patrol car, more than half a kilo of gold during the biggest Ramadan Campaign

Al Fardan Exchange announced the winners of its biggest Ramadan Campaign. The draw, held on April 27, saw winners walk away with a variety of prizes, such as the latest Nissan Patrol car, more than half a kilo of gold, and the grandest prize of all—10 years' worth of salary.

The major money transfer and currency exchange firm in the UAE transformed the lives of these lucky winners in the company's largest-ever draw.

Speaking on the success of the company’s biggest ever Ramadan Campaign, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange said, “This is undoubtedly, the largest draw we’ve ever done. We have always been committed to enhancing the customer experience with us.

"This Ramadan, we asked them what would truly make them happy, and the overall feedback was their monthly salary. So we listened and took it further with the ultimate prize being 10 years’ worth of salary."

The winner of the ultimate prize is Mohammed, an Egyptian sales manager at a pharmaceutical company. Mohammed is a loyal Al Fardan Exchange customer, using the company for over 10 years to send money to his mother in Egypt.

“I was sitting at home with my wife when we found out we had won”, said Mohammed, “We were completely speechless for a while, as never in our wildest dreams did we imagine that we would be this lucky!”

When asked about his plans about this unexpected windfall he said, “I’d like to first buy a house back in Egypt, and then make plans to travel for Umrah. Eventually, I think I’ll be starting my own business here in the UAE”.

Rachel, the winner of the Nissan Patrol regularly uses Al Fardan Exchange to send money to her father in the Philippines who recently suffered a mild stroke, as well as other members of her family. When asked about her win, the Filipina who works in HR said, “I cried when I first found out that I won the Nissan Patrol. I’ve never won anything before, and I can’t wait to go home and celebrate with my brother!”.

“We have always been proud to support and serve our diverse community and have regularly carried out initiatives to achieve this. As the oldest exchange house in the country, giving back has always been part of our philanthropy and is deeply embedded in our roots," said Hasan Fardan Al Fardan.

He added, "This Ramadan campaign marks another success in a string of similar initiatives we have carried out in recent years, and we are extremely humbled and proud of the outcome of this campaign aiming to continue our efforts in the nation and beyond.”

