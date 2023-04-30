UAE: Indian man wins 8th guaranteed Dh1,000,000 prize money in latest Mahzooz draw

The last few days have seen a large influx of visitors who want to make the most of the destination before it closes on Sunday
Mahzooz has announced a new millionaire. The UAE-based weekly draw announced the guaranteed eighth winner of Dh1,000,000 as part of its recently launched prizes and saw 1,421 participants take home Dh1,544,750 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 41 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 9, 23, 36, 39, 42 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning AED 4,878 each. 1,379 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received AED 250 each.
As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 126th draw awarded Sumair from India, holding the raffle ID number 33432901, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1,000,000.
While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9.00pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.
