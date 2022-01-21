UAE: Indian expats killed in Houthi attacks identified

Both Indian expats are from the state of Punjab

Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022

Two Indian nationals killed in the Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi have been identified as Hardeep Singh and Hardev Singh.

Three Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) employees, including a Pakistani national was killed in the attack by Yemen’s Houthis, who used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

Both Indian expats are from the state of Punjab. Mamoor Khan from Pakistan was also killed in the explosions in three of Adnoc's petroleum tankers in the industrial area of Mussafah.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, India’s former federal minister and current Member of Parliament, expressed her condolences at the deaths of the Indian nationals.

“Deeply pained by the tragic demise of two Punjabi youth Hardev Singh and Hardeep Singh in a drone attack in Abu Dhabi. My condolences to the family members, may Guru Sahib give them strength to bear this loss. The victim families should be given compensation by the Centre and Punjab government,” said the Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Punjab’s Bathinda constituency.

The bodies of the Indian expats have been handed over to their families in Punjab’s Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi said that the mortal remains of Khan were received by the government officials and handed over to family members.

“We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the official spokesperson of the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas.

Khan’s family is reportedly in the Peshawar province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And the dead body was repatriated to the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

Six others, including two Indians and Pakistanis each, were injured in the explosions. And among the injured, two Indians were discharged from the hospital.

Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Afzaal Mahmood visited the two injured Pakistani expats in the hospital. “They are in good health,” Mahmood had said.