Bodies of Indian expats killed in Houthi attack reach Amritsar

India's Ambassador to the UAE had said that the embassy was working with the Punjab government for local support

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 10:54 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 11:28 AM

The bodies of two Indian expats, who died following Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi this week, have reached Amritsar in Punjab.

“The bodies have reached Amritsar. Mortal remains of the deceased are on their way to their home and will be delivered to their families,” an official source said.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir had said on Thursday that the embassy was working with the Punjab government for local support.

Meanwhile, the body of a Pakistani national killed in the attacks has been handed over to his family in Peshawar.

Three people – two Indians and a Pakistani – died, and six were injured in the attack by Yemen’s Houthis, who used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.