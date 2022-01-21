Bodies of Indian expats killed in Houthi attack reach Amritsar

This is an increase of 17 per cent compared to 2020
The bodies of two Indian expats, who died following Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi this week, have reached Amritsar in Punjab.
“The bodies have reached Amritsar. Mortal remains of the deceased are on their way to their home and will be delivered to their families,” an official source said.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir had said on Thursday that the embassy was working with the Punjab government for local support.
Meanwhile, the body of a Pakistani national killed in the attacks has been handed over to his family in Peshawar.
Three people – two Indians and a Pakistani – died, and six were injured in the attack by Yemen’s Houthis, who used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.
