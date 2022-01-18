Expo 2020: Sheikh Abdullah visits Pakistan Pavilion; expresses condolences over death of expat in Houthi attack

Foreign Minister also offers support towards those who were injured in the attacks.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 11:05 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday. He was received by Afzaal Mahmood, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.

The UAE Foreign Minister conveyed his condolences on the sad demise of a Pakistani national in Monday's Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi. He assured the Ambassador of every possible support in the repatriation of the body as well as the treatment of the two expats who were injured in the attacks.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the expression of support and solidarity from the government of Pakistan in the wake of the terrorist attacks. He also praised Pakistan's Expo team for effectively displaying the potential of the country at the world fair.

On his part, Ambassador Mahmood conveyed his deepest condolences and expressed solidarity from the government and the people of Pakistan. He strongly condemned the attacks by the Houthi rebels against civilians.

The Ambassador thanked the UAE for the support and sympathy received by the family of the attack victim as well those who were injured in the incident. He also conveyed gratitude towards the UAE for extending full support to the Pakistan Expo team.

The two expressed determination to further strengthen the fraternal ties existing between the countries.