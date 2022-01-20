UAE: Body of Pakistani national killed in Houthi attack repatriated

Three people died and six were injured in the incident

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 11:57 AM

The body of the Pakistani national who died in an attack by Houthi militants on Abu Dhabi last week was repatriated on Thursday morning, an official at the Pakistan mission said.

The deceased’s body was seen off by officials from the Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday morning.

Three people – two Indians and a Pakistani – died and six were injured – including two Pakistanis – in the attack by Yemeni rebels who used cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

As a result of the attack on the civilian facilities on Monday, three Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) tankers in Musaffah were damaged. Another attack resulted in a minor fire in the construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Governments worldwide and global bodies such as United Nations and Arab League strongly condemned the attack on civilian facilities.

In a telephonic conversation between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, the prime minister strongly condemned the heinous act by Houthi militia on civilian facilities. The leaders offered condolences to the families of all the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, officials at the Pakistani missions said the injured Pakistani nationals have also been identified, were undergoing treatment at a local hospital and are in good health.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also conveyed his condolences on the sad demise of the Pakistani national in a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood and assured every possible support in the repatriation of the dead body of the decreased treatment of the two Pakistanis injured in the attack.

