Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi: ADNOC chief Dr Sultan Al Jaber visits injured employees

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), on Wednesday, visited ADNOC employees recovering from their injuries suffered during the Houthi terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi.
Three ADNOC employees were killed and six injured in the explosions in three of its petroleum tankers in the industrial area of Mussafah.
Dr Al Jaber, who is the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, also spoke to the families of the employees who tragically died in the attack.
He extended the sympathy and condolences of the UAE leadership and the ADNOC family, assuring them that the UAE will continue to offer its full support.
Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed in the attack.
Dr Al Jaber also spoke with the Indian and Pakistani ambassadors to express the condolences of the UAE leadership and the ADNOC family for the victims.
While visiting the injured colleagues, Dr Al Jaber extended the best wishes of the ADNOC family for a speedy recovery.
The company, in a statement, noted that the injured staff have been receiving specialist medical care.
“Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted,” Adnoc said.
Among the injured, there are two Indians and two Pakistanis.
Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE, visited the injured Pakistanis in the hospital.
“They are in good health,” the Pakistani Embassy said.
Earlier, the Indian Embassy said that the identities of two deceased Indian nationals had been established.
